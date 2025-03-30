Eurocell (LON:ECEL) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Eurocell plc (LON:ECEL – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 165.78 ($2.15) and traded as low as GBX 157.65 ($2.04). Eurocell shares last traded at GBX 160 ($2.07), with a volume of 198,885 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.88) target price on shares of Eurocell in a research report on Thursday, March 20th.

Eurocell Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 149.16 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 165.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.43, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of £162.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.84.

Eurocell (LON:ECEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported GBX 14.40 ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. Eurocell had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 3.51%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eurocell plc will post 19.470852 earnings per share for the current year.

Eurocell Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 24th will be given a GBX 3.90 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 24th. This represents a yield of 2.52%. This is an increase from Eurocell’s previous dividend of $2.20. Eurocell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.83%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Alison Littley purchased 1,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 145 ($1.88) per share, for a total transaction of £2,615.80 ($3,385.71). Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Eurocell Company Profile

Eurocell plc engages in manufacture, distribution, and recycling of windows, doors, and roofline polyvinyl chloride (PVC) building products in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Profiles and Building Plastics segments. It also offers fascia and capping boards, finishing trims, soffit boards, ventilators, and accessories; decking, fencing, and balustrade.

