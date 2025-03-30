Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Shares Acquired by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 156.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,382 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.09% of Essex Property Trust worth $17,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the third quarter worth $236,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 1.4% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 82,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,437,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 0.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 45,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,559,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the third quarter worth about $39,000. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Insider Activity at Essex Property Trust

In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Mary Kasaris sold 2,800 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.80, for a total transaction of $842,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,755 shares in the company, valued at $527,904. This trade represents a 61.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Keith R. Guericke sold 7,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $2,298,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,077,170. This represents a 31.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,345 shares of company stock worth $6,682,539. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust Price Performance

Shares of ESS stock opened at $305.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $294.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $294.71. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $230.90 and a 12 month high of $317.73.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $2.52. Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 41.79% and a return on equity of 13.05%. Analysts predict that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 15.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Essex Property Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $2.57 per share. This represents a $10.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. This is an increase from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.45. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ESS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $308.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Essex Property Trust from $314.00 to $305.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $292.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $302.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $297.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $307.16.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.