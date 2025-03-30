Esports Stocks To Keep An Eye On – March 29th

Insight Enterprises, PENN Entertainment, Madison Square Garden Sports, Sphere Entertainment, and DouYu International are the five Esports stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Esports stocks refer to shares of companies that are directly or indirectly involved in the competitive gaming industry, including game developers, event organizers, hardware manufacturers, and streaming platforms. These stocks allow investors to tap into the rapidly growing esports market, which encompasses millions of fans and significant media, sponsorship, and advertising revenues worldwide. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Esports stocks within the last several days.

Insight Enterprises (NSIT)

Insight Enterprises, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

Shares of NSIT stock traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $152.62. 316,492 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,463. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $161.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.86. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.40. Insight Enterprises has a 12 month low of $146.56 and a 12 month high of $228.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.18.

PENN Entertainment (PENN)

PENN Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

NASDAQ:PENN traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.92. 2,564,945 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,513,705. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. PENN Entertainment has a one year low of $13.50 and a one year high of $23.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.59.

Madison Square Garden Sports (MSGS)

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

Shares of MSGS traded down $3.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $195.18. The stock had a trading volume of 191,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,795. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.35 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $204.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.57. Madison Square Garden Sports has a 52 week low of $178.35 and a 52 week high of $237.99.

Sphere Entertainment (SPHR)

Sphere Entertainment Co. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

NYSE:SPHR traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.23. 758,528 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 770,109. Sphere Entertainment has a 1-year low of $30.62 and a 1-year high of $50.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.40.

DouYu International (DOYU)

DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in the People’s Republic of China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

Shares of DOYU traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,544. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.90. DouYu International has a fifty-two week low of $6.45 and a fifty-two week high of $20.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 1.00.

