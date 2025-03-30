EntryPoint Capital LLC Takes Position in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI)

EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 311.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $63,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 33.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Community Trust Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. 60.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Community Trust Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of CTBI stock opened at $50.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.28 and a 12 month high of $61.67. The firm has a market cap of $921.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.52.

Community Trust Bancorp Announces Dividend

Community Trust Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CTBI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 11.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, March 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.78%.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking, and trust and wealth management services to small and mid-sized communities in eastern, northeastern, central, and south-central Kentucky, as well as southern West Virginia, and northeastern Tennessee.

