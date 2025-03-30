EntryPoint Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its position in shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Free Report) by 39.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,176 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of United Microelectronics in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Microelectronics in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Natural Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Microelectronics during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. 5.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.40.

United Microelectronics Stock Performance

NYSE:UMC opened at $6.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.76. United Microelectronics Co. has a 1-year low of $5.61 and a 1-year high of $9.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.35 and a 200 day moving average of $6.94.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). United Microelectronics had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.30 EPS. United Microelectronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About United Microelectronics

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, Japan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

