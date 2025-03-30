EntryPoint Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS)

EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS – Free Report) by 40.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,369 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,125 shares during the quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Custom Truck One Source were worth $170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTOS. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Custom Truck One Source during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Custom Truck One Source during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in Custom Truck One Source during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Custom Truck One Source by 1,234.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 26,685 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Custom Truck One Source from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th.

In other Custom Truck One Source news, major shareholder Pe One Source Holdings, Llc purchased 8,143,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $32,574,540.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 156,743,635 shares in the company, valued at $626,974,540. This represents a 5.48 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CTOS opened at $4.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.59. Custom Truck One Source, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.03 and a 1-year high of $6.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -27.83 and a beta of 0.67.

Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment rental and sale services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, forestry, waste management, and other infrastructure-related industries in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Equipment Rental Solutions (ERS), Truck and Equipment Sales (TES), and Aftermarket Parts and Services (APS).

