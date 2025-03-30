EntryPoint Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS)

EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS – Free Report) by 52.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,760 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,127 shares during the quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Xeris Biopharma were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XERS. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Xeris Biopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xeris Biopharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Xeris Biopharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xeris Biopharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,197,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Xeris Biopharma by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 471,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 49,535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.75% of the company’s stock.

XERS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Leerink Partners boosted their target price on Xeris Biopharma from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective (up from $6.60) on shares of Xeris Biopharma in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Xeris Biopharma from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target (up previously from $4.00) on shares of Xeris Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective (up from $3.00) on shares of Xeris Biopharma in a report on Friday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:XERS opened at $5.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $858.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.40 and a beta of 2.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.52. Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.69 and a fifty-two week high of $6.07.

In other news, insider Beth Hecht sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total value of $217,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,353,510 shares in the company, valued at $7,349,559.30. This trade represents a 2.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.56% of the company’s stock.

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies in Illinois. The company offers Gvoke, a ready-to-use liquid-stable glucagon for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia pediatric and adult patients; Keveyis, a therapy for the treatment of hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis; and Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor proved for the treatment of endogenous hypercortisolemia in adult patients with Cushing's syndrome.

