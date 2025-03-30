EntryPoint Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 2,084 Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI)

EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,084 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NNI. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nelnet by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 76,896 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,213,000 after purchasing an additional 15,445 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 201,969 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $21,572,000 after buying an additional 2,778 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Nelnet by 16,773.6% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 482,247 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 479,389 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its stake in shares of Nelnet by 230.1% in the fourth quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 24,797 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after acquiring an additional 17,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Nelnet by 7.4% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nelnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th.

Nelnet Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NNI opened at $111.70 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $113.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 31.47 and a quick ratio of 31.47. Nelnet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.24 and a fifty-two week high of $127.32.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.21. Nelnet had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 3.78%. The business had revenue of $401.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nelnet, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nelnet Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Nelnet’s dividend payout ratio is 22.40%.

Nelnet Profile

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The Loan Servicing and Systems segment provides loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing services.

