EntryPoint Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA)

EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Portolan Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Opera by 63.5% during the third quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 711,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,998,000 after purchasing an additional 276,356 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Opera by 62.4% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 670,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,354,000 after acquiring an additional 257,469 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Opera during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,985,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Opera during the fourth quarter worth $1,634,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Opera by 44.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 275,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,249,000 after purchasing an additional 84,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Opera in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.80.

Opera Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OPRA opened at $16.18 on Friday. Opera Limited has a 1 year low of $10.11 and a 1 year high of $22.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.12.

About Opera

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers and related products and services in Norway and internationally. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera browser for Android and iOS, and Opera GX for PCs and Mobile; Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; Apex Football; Opera VPN Pro; and Opera News, an AI-powered personalized news discovery and aggregation service.

