EntryPoint Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA)

EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 26,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Zevra Therapeutics by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,824,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,554,000 after acquiring an additional 68,151 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Zevra Therapeutics by 282,687.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,313,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,054,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312,384 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Zevra Therapeutics by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,043,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,246,000 after buying an additional 129,600 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Zevra Therapeutics by 7.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 772,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,363,000 after buying an additional 52,966 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its stake in Zevra Therapeutics by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 514,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after buying an additional 15,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Zevra Therapeutics alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zevra Therapeutics news, CFO R. Laduane Clifton sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.86, for a total value of $86,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,697.46. This trade represents a 17.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joshua Schafer sold 10,500 shares of Zevra Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.86, for a total transaction of $82,530.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,759.96. The trade was a 26.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,773 shares of company stock worth $674,176. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ZVRA shares. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Zevra Therapeutics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, JMP Securities set a $18.00 price objective on Zevra Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.29.

Get Our Latest Report on ZVRA

Zevra Therapeutics Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Zevra Therapeutics stock opened at $7.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $424.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 1.98. Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.20 and a 52-week high of $9.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.20.

Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.28). Zevra Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 159.54% and a negative net margin of 342.63%. The business had revenue of $12.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.93 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Zevra Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company develops its products through Ligand Activated Therapy platform. Its lead product candidate is KP1077, consisting of KP1077IH, which is under Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic hypersomnia, and KP1077N, which is under Phase ½ clinical trial to treat narcolepsy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zevra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zevra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.