EntryPoint Capital LLC Invests $205,000 in Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PAY)

EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PAY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Paymentus by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 709,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,207,000 after purchasing an additional 81,853 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Paymentus during the third quarter valued at approximately $629,000. PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in Paymentus by 39.4% in the third quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 48,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 13,621 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Paymentus by 1,569.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 4,755 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Paymentus during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. 78.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Paymentus

In other news, CFO Sanjay Kalra sold 15,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total value of $505,250.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 466,035 shares in the company, valued at $14,908,459.65. This trade represents a 3.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Andrew A. Gerber sold 3,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total value of $98,178.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 94,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,033,462.90. This represents a 3.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Paymentus Stock Down 2.3 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PAY stock opened at $26.33 on Friday. Paymentus Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.94 and a 52 week high of $38.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 84.94 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.32 and a 200 day moving average of $29.00.

PAY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Paymentus from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Paymentus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Paymentus from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Paymentus from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Paymentus in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.83.

About Paymentus

Paymentus Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based bill payment technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers electronic bill presentment and payment services, enterprise customer communication, and self-service revenue management to billers through a software-as-a-service technology platform.

