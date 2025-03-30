EntryPoint Capital LLC Invests $155,000 in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS)

EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,818 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,092 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, MMA Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. 53.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VLRS has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.88.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Stock Performance

Shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación stock opened at $5.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.70. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $5.15 and a 1 year high of $9.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.30. The firm has a market cap of $625.55 million, a PE ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.48.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $835.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.48 million. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 71.50%. Equities analysts forecast that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiary, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 590 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, 4 cities in Central America, and 2 cities in South America.

