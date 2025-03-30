EntryPoint Capital LLC Has $210,000 Position in Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR)

EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR – Free Report) by 197.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,281 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,045 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC owned 0.09% of Larimar Therapeutics worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 321.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 45,781 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Larimar Therapeutics by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,566,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,379,000 after buying an additional 1,189,467 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Larimar Therapeutics by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 5,042 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Larimar Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Larimar Therapeutics by 21.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LRMR shares. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Larimar Therapeutics from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Larimar Therapeutics from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.22.

LRMR stock opened at $2.35 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.10. The firm has a market cap of $149.95 million, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 0.99. Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.19 and a 12 month high of $11.20.

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.16). Equities analysts predict that Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases using its novel cell penetrating peptide technology platform. Its lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 2 OLE clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare, progressive and fatal genetic disease.

