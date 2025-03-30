EntryPoint Capital LLC Cuts Position in Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP)

EntryPoint Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Free Report) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Tompkins Financial were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TMP. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Tompkins Financial by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Tompkins Financial by 14.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Tompkins Financial in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Tompkins Financial by 238.8% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. 69.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler began coverage on Tompkins Financial in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company.

Tompkins Financial Stock Down 2.1 %

TMP opened at $63.23 on Friday. Tompkins Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $43.09 and a 12 month high of $79.01. The company has a market capitalization of $909.88 million, a P/E ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Tompkins Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Tompkins Financial’s payout ratio is 50.10%.

About Tompkins Financial

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, time deposits, and IRA products, as well as brokered, reciprocal, and municipal money market deposits.

