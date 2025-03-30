Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) Position Lessened by Dorsey Wright & Associates

Dorsey Wright & Associates reduced its holdings in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,810 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 32,063 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates owned approximately 0.06% of Embraer worth $4,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carrhae Capital LLP lifted its position in shares of Embraer by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Carrhae Capital LLP now owns 2,670,740 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $97,963,000 after acquiring an additional 866,919 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Embraer by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,210,060 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $81,065,000 after buying an additional 176,182 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Embraer during the 4th quarter valued at $42,313,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Embraer by 54.8% in the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,112,314 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,343,000 after buying an additional 393,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in Embraer by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 996,361 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,547,000 after acquiring an additional 334,206 shares in the last quarter. 34.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ERJ shares. StockNews.com downgraded Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Embraer from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. TD Cowen upgraded Embraer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Embraer in a research note on Monday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Embraer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ERJ opened at $46.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.77 and its 200-day moving average is $39.58. Embraer S.A. has a 1-year low of $23.42 and a 1-year high of $56.61.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Embraer had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 11.61%. Equities research analysts predict that Embraer S.A. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Embraer Profile

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

