Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Trims Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co reduced its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,312 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $2,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,111,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,528,000 after purchasing an additional 40,320 shares during the last quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter worth $456,000. Graney & King LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 30,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 10,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weyerhaeuser Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:WY opened at $29.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a PE ratio of 53.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.43. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $26.73 and a 52-week high of $36.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Weyerhaeuser Increases Dividend

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 3.86%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 152.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WY. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com raised Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

