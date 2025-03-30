Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Raises Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 25.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,565 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,001 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Masco by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,997,839 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $218,063,000 after buying an additional 520,555 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Masco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,157,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Masco by 91.6% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 708,830 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,440,000 after acquiring an additional 338,925 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Masco by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,250,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $235,881,000 after purchasing an additional 299,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Masco by 49.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 883,859 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,192,000 after buying an additional 291,658 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Masco alerts:

Masco Price Performance

Masco stock opened at $68.63 on Friday. Masco Co. has a 12 month low of $63.81 and a 12 month high of $86.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.74, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.92.

Masco Increases Dividend

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. Masco had a return on equity of 838.32% and a net margin of 10.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MAS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised Masco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Masco from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Masco from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Masco to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Masco from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Masco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.32.

View Our Latest Analysis on MAS

Insider Activity at Masco

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 21,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $1,658,768.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,601,988.12. This represents a 26.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Renee Straber sold 3,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.78, for a total value of $225,317.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,370,678.06. This trade represents a 8.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Masco

(Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.