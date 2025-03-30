Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Purchases New Shares in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBIX. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,193,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 2,759.4% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 737,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,705,000 after buying an additional 711,970 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,148,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,186,000 after buying an additional 539,936 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 145.1% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 820,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,025,000 after buying an additional 485,894 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 207.8% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 261,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,708,000 after acquiring an additional 176,599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $113.16 on Friday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.18 and a twelve month high of $157.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $124.17 and a 200-day moving average of $124.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 34.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.35.

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.62). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 14.49%. Equities analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Neurocrine Biosciences declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, February 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Monday, December 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target (down from $185.00) on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Friday, March 7th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $184.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.38.

In other news, insider Julie Cooke sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.28, for a total value of $82,796.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,227,330.68. The trade was a 3.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ingrid Delaet sold 272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.10, for a total transaction of $37,563.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,216.70. This trade represents a 9.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 233,178 shares of company stock valued at $33,906,594 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

