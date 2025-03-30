Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Purchases 6,920 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 39.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,640 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,920 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $2,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Berkshire Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 4,118 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. MWA Asset Management boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. MWA Asset Management now owns 19,636 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,988 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, My Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 3,113 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on STX shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. StockNews.com cut Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.00.

Seagate Technology Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $84.92 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.31. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $82.31 and a 12-month high of $115.32. The company has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.01.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 19th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 52.65%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

