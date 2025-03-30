Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Purchases 3,746 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,020 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,746 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $2,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ZBH. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 2.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,879,385 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $524,942,000 after acquiring an additional 125,852 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,955,449 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $417,814,000 after purchasing an additional 218,688 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 49.1% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,752,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $189,161,000 after buying an additional 577,320 shares in the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,021,062 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $107,855,000 after buying an additional 371,653 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc. CT acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,447,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $112.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $107.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.02. The stock has a market cap of $22.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.04. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.69 and a 52-week high of $131.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.01. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 11.77%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.57%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZBH. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.15.

In other news, SVP Lori Winkler sold 1,443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.40, for a total transaction of $150,649.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,768 shares in the company, valued at $915,379.20. This represents a 14.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

