Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Purchases 3,238 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,807 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Ball were worth $1,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Ball in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,861,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ball by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,418,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,065,000 after purchasing an additional 588,282 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp boosted its position in shares of Ball by 1,335.8% in the 4th quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 619,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,137,000 after purchasing an additional 576,078 shares during the last quarter. LBP AM SA grew its stake in shares of Ball by 124.4% during the fourth quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 587,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,367,000 after purchasing an additional 325,497 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Ball by 4.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,954,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,144,000 after purchasing an additional 309,587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BALL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Ball from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ball from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Ball from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ball from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Ball from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ball currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.30.

Ball Stock Down 1.2 %

BALL stock opened at $51.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.99. Ball Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.95 and a fifty-two week high of $71.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.18 and a 200-day moving average of $57.93.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Ball had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 33.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ball announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 24.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.32%.

Ball Profile

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Featured Articles

