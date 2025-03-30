Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Cuts Stock Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lessened its holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,557 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $1,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Healthpeak Properties by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 16,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 21,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its position in Healthpeak Properties by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 33,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

DOC opened at $20.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.10. The company has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.70, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.14. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.80 and a 52 week high of $23.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.305 dividend. This is an increase from Healthpeak Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is presently 348.57%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Healthpeak Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.92.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

