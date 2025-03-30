Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Acquires 1,102 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,179 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Jabil were worth $1,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JBL. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 352.4% during the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 42,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,122,000 after buying an additional 33,140 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Jabil by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 186,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,893,000 after acquiring an additional 8,291 shares during the last quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund bought a new stake in shares of Jabil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $446,000. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Jabil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John C. Plant sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.55, for a total transaction of $8,627,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,018,045. This trade represents a 89.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Raymund sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.30, for a total value of $3,026,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 119,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,021,040.40. The trade was a 14.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 77,400 shares of company stock worth $12,804,458. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Stock Performance

Shares of Jabil stock opened at $135.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $154.45 and a 200-day moving average of $139.59. The company has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Jabil Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.85 and a 1-year high of $174.80.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The technology company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.11. Jabil had a return on equity of 41.87% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on JBL. UBS Group upped their price objective on Jabil from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Jabil from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Jabil in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Jabil from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jabil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.50.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

