Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) Short Interest Up 86.7% in March

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 133,700 shares, a growth of 86.7% from the February 28th total of 71,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 321,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Price Performance

NYSE:ETW traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $8.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 354,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,703. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $7.63 and a 12-month high of $8.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.51.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.0664 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.68%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 1,093.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,254 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. raised its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 193.3% in the fourth quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $86,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

