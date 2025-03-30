Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) Short Interest Up 86.7% in March

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 133,700 shares, a growth of 86.7% from the February 28th total of 71,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 321,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
NYSE:ETW traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $8.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 354,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,703. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $7.63 and a 12-month high of $8.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.51.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.0664 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.68%.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
