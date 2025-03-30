Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,800 shares, an increase of 48.1% from the February 28th total of 23,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 174,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EIM. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund during the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund during the fourth quarter worth $133,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund during the third quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $172,000.

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Price Performance

EIM stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.95. The stock had a trading volume of 113,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,006. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.14. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has a 52-week low of $9.88 and a 52-week high of $10.93.

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Dividend Announcement

About Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.0508 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations. The fund's investment portfolio primarily includes investments in companies operating in the transportation, water and sewer, and electric utilities sectors.

