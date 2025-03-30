Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.21 and traded as low as $0.88. Eagle Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.88, with a volume of 4,000 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Eagle Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Eagle Pharmaceuticals

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.19.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 44.9% during the third quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 71,728 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 22,239 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $453,000. Finally, RBF Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% in the third quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 143,078 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 14,991 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates to treat diseases of the central nervous system or metabolic critical care, and oncology in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.