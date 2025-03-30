DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) CFO Sells $305,702.51 in Stock

DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Free Report) CFO Kent Nee Hung Yee sold 3,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.43, for a total value of $305,702.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,849 shares in the company, valued at $6,088,317.07. The trade was a 4.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

DXP Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of DXP Enterprises stock opened at $82.88 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.25. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.22. DXP Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $43.25 and a one year high of $107.06.

Get DXP Enterprises alerts:

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.49. DXP Enterprises had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $470.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that DXP Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DXPE shares. StockNews.com cut shares of DXP Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of DXP Enterprises from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DXP Enterprises

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DXP Enterprises

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 355.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 18,514 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in DXP Enterprises by 193.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,232,000 after acquiring an additional 64,611 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in DXP Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at $447,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 776,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,458,000 after purchasing an additional 139,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of DXP Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth $511,000. 74.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DXP Enterprises

(Get Free Report)

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DXP Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXP Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.