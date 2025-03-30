DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Stock Position Increased by UniSuper Management Pty Ltd

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 27.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,857 shares during the quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $2,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,096,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 327,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,873,000 after purchasing an additional 18,752 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 101.2% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 161,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,519,000 after buying an additional 81,300 shares in the last quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund acquired a new position in DTE Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $761,000. Finally, Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Guggenheim increased their price target on DTE Energy from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Barclays downgraded DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.58.

DTE Energy Stock Up 0.9 %

DTE Energy stock opened at $136.47 on Friday. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $103.06 and a twelve month high of $138.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $28.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $128.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.25.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.01. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 12.42%. On average, research analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 64.40%.

Insider Activity at DTE Energy

In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 7,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total value of $935,008.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,470.80. This represents a 33.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Tracy J. Myrick sold 1,014 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.92, for a total transaction of $131,738.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,437 shares in the company, valued at $446,535.04. The trade was a 22.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,877 shares of company stock valued at $1,559,205. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

