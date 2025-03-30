Drax Group plc (OTCMKTS:DRXGF) Short Interest Down 28.4% in March

Drax Group plc (OTCMKTS:DRXGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 249,000 shares, a decrease of 28.4% from the February 28th total of 347,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 622.5 days.
Drax Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:DRXGF remained flat at $7.50 during trading hours on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.70 and its 200 day moving average is $8.09. Drax Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.80 and a fifty-two week high of $8.92.
About Drax Group
