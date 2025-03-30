Dorsey Wright & Associates Trims Stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL)

Dorsey Wright & Associates decreased its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,587 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 28,592 shares during the period. Grupo Financiero Galicia accounts for 1.5% of Dorsey Wright & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Dorsey Wright & Associates owned approximately 0.07% of Grupo Financiero Galicia worth $6,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,134 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 78.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,536 shares of the bank’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the fourth quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000.

Shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia stock opened at $55.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.35. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. has a twelve month low of $23.53 and a twelve month high of $74.00.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised Grupo Financiero Galicia from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. It also offers personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services, as well as savings, deposits, and checking accounts related services.

