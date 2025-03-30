Dorsey Wright & Associates Takes Position in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lamar Advertising by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 19,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,442,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LAMR shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $121.76 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Lamar Advertising from $129.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.60.

Shares of LAMR opened at $112.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86 and a beta of 1.53. Lamar Advertising has a 52 week low of $108.80 and a 52 week high of $139.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $122.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.95.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $579.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.19 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 30.20% and a net margin of 16.40%. On average, analysts predict that Lamar Advertising will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This is a boost from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.51%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 175.64%.

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

