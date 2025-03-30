Dorsey Wright & Associates Sells 257 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Dorsey Wright & Associates trimmed its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $2,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. now owns 19,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC raised its position in Howmet Aerospace by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 15,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Howmet Aerospace Stock Down 2.1 %

Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $129.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $52.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $129.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.89. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.80 and a twelve month high of $140.55.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 15.55%. On average, analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on HWM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.28.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Profile

(Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.