Dorsey Wright & Associates Lowers Position in Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA)

Dorsey Wright & Associates reduced its stake in Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,548 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates owned approximately 0.10% of Verona Pharma worth $3,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VRNA. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in Verona Pharma by 36.3% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 4,215,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,166 shares during the period. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. increased its stake in Verona Pharma by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 3,383,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,356,000 after buying an additional 69,601 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Verona Pharma by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,889,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,750,000 after buying an additional 148,656 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Verona Pharma by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,878,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,048,000 after buying an additional 307,272 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG grew its stake in shares of Verona Pharma by 7.6% in the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,220,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,101,000 after acquiring an additional 85,830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Verona Pharma alerts:

Verona Pharma Stock Down 2.8 %

VRNA opened at $62.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.38. Verona Pharma plc has a 52 week low of $11.39 and a 52 week high of $70.40. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of -32.66 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 12.88, a current ratio of 13.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Insider Transactions at Verona Pharma

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, insider Kathleen A. Rickard sold 79,264 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total transaction of $661,854.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,608,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,784,949.60. This represents a 2.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VRNA. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Verona Pharma from $74.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Verona Pharma from $44.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Verona Pharma in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Verona Pharma from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $83.00 price target on shares of Verona Pharma in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.14.

Read Our Latest Report on Verona Pharma

Verona Pharma Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Verona Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verona Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.