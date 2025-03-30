Dorsey Wright & Associates Lowers Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Dorsey Wright & Associates reduced its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,910 shares during the quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in Novartis were worth $1,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVS stock opened at $112.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.19. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $92.35 and a 12 month high of $120.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $230.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.53.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.18. Novartis had a return on equity of 37.24% and a net margin of 23.56%. Analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $3.8695 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.69%.

A number of brokerages have commented on NVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.38.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

