Dorsey Wright & Associates Invests $3.20 Million in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 35,061 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,201,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates owned 0.06% of Cabot as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Cabot by 103.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 113,614 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,699,000 after purchasing an additional 57,907 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cabot in the third quarter valued at about $654,000. Delta Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cabot in the fourth quarter valued at about $274,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Cabot during the fourth quarter worth about $1,269,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Cabot by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 40,394 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 6,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Cabot alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CBT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Cabot from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Cabot from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.00.

Cabot Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of CBT stock opened at $82.26 on Friday. Cabot Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.57 and a fifty-two week high of $117.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.16. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.21.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.02. Cabot had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 26.79%. Equities analysts predict that Cabot Co. will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cabot declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 3rd that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty chemicals company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Cabot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.84%.

Cabot Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.