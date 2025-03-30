Dorsey Wright & Associates Has $10.43 Million Stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Dorsey Wright & Associates cut its stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,342 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 15,468 shares during the quarter. Deckers Outdoor makes up approximately 2.5% of Dorsey Wright & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $10,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 168 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 825.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 222 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 350 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Deckers Outdoor

In other news, Director David Powers sold 25,000 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total transaction of $3,471,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 241,777 shares in the company, valued at $33,568,318.68. The trade was a 9.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.48, for a total transaction of $40,344.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,396,978.24. The trade was a 2.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, January 31st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $267.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $246.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.41.

Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DECK opened at $111.53 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1 year low of $110.75 and a 1 year high of $223.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $153.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.63.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.56. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 41.71% and a net margin of 19.14%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

