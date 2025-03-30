Dorsey Wright & Associates Acquires Shares of 12,440 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,457,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

NYSE:TSM opened at $165.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $192.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $860.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.13. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $125.78 and a 12-month high of $226.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.08. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 40.51% and a return on equity of 30.47%. Equities research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th will be given a $0.6855 dividend. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 30.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TSM

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.