Donald T. Gardner III Sells 3,000 Shares of Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU) Stock

Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU – Get Free Report) CFO Donald T. Gardner III sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $120,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,358 shares in the company, valued at $734,503.58. This trade represents a 14.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of KEQU opened at $40.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market cap of $114.63 million, a PE ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.71. Kewaunee Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $30.82 and a twelve month high of $71.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.47.

Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th. The technology company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $67.17 million during the quarter. Kewaunee Scientific had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 25.83%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Kewaunee Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KEQU. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kewaunee Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,545,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Kewaunee Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $736,000. De Lisle Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 36.6% in the third quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 42,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after buying an additional 11,511 shares during the last quarter. Truffle Hound Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kewaunee Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $619,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Kewaunee Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation designs, manufactures, and installs laboratory, healthcare, and technical furniture and infrastructure products. The company operates through two segments, Domestic and International. Its products include steel and wood casework, fume hoods, adaptable modular systems, moveable workstations, stand-alone benches, biological safety cabinets, and epoxy resin work surfaces and sinks.

