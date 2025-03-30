Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) is ClearBridge Investments Ltd’s 4th Largest Position

ClearBridge Investments Ltd lowered its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,316,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 149,215 shares during the quarter. Dominion Energy comprises approximately 6.1% of ClearBridge Investments Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. ClearBridge Investments Ltd owned 0.51% of Dominion Energy worth $232,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 397.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 709,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,763,000 after purchasing an additional 567,135 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 5,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,243,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,984,000 after buying an additional 441,402 shares during the last quarter. Allianz SE purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $437,000. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $771,000. Institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $54.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.17 and its 200 day moving average is $56.18. The stock has a market cap of $46.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.59. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.62 and a 52-week high of $61.97.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 16.22%. Sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Argus raised shares of Dominion Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.58.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

