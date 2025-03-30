DnB Asset Management AS Trims Stock Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

DnB Asset Management AS decreased its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 364 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $9,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OTIS. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 485.5% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Otis Worldwide

In other Otis Worldwide news, EVP Peiming Zheng sold 32,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total value of $3,119,988.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,127.67. This trade represents a 99.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 1,700 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.91, for a total value of $163,047.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,390,748.57. The trade was a 6.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,281 shares of company stock worth $10,747,553 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Otis Worldwide Stock Down 0.9 %

OTIS stock opened at $102.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.68. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $90.12 and a 52-week high of $106.83. The company has a market capitalization of $40.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 1.05.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.02). Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 31.76% and a net margin of 11.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

Otis Worldwide declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, January 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on OTIS. Barclays boosted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Otis Worldwide from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.