DnB Asset Management AS Raises Stock Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 185.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,571 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $13,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $493,807,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 776,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $459,174,000 after acquiring an additional 328,203 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $140,795,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,334,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,230,626,000 after purchasing an additional 133,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 104.4% in the 3rd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 200,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $185,353,000 after purchasing an additional 102,380 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $660.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $800.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $851.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.98, for a total value of $4,913,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,242,209.70. This represents a 30.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $579.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $637.11 and its 200 day moving average is $698.64. The company has a market cap of $27.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.03. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $546.71 and a 1 year high of $959.64.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by ($0.84). Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 80.95% and a return on equity of 20.36%. Analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 16.97%.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

