DnB Asset Management AS Raises Stock Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 87.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,975 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $11,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Bank increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 11,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 7,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares during the period. Finally, Freedom Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter worth approximately $424,000. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.17.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Shares of DD opened at $74.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.38 and a 12 month high of $90.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.45 and its 200-day moving average is $80.75. The firm has a market cap of $30.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.29.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 5.47%. Equities analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This is an increase from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.20%.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

