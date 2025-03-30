DnB Asset Management AS Raises Holdings in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)

DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) by 331.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,956,784 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,503,050 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Grab were worth $9,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Grab by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 124,314,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,394,000 after purchasing an additional 14,671,388 shares during the period. Hanwha Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Grab in the fourth quarter worth $227,718,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Grab by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 47,021,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,942,000 after acquiring an additional 4,259,537 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in Grab in the 4th quarter valued at $213,177,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Grab by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,570,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,567,000 after purchasing an additional 967,233 shares during the period. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GRAB shares. HSBC upgraded Grab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $5.50 to $5.45 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Grab in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Grab from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America upgraded Grab from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $4.90 to $5.10 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Grab from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Grab presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.62.

Grab Stock Performance

GRAB stock opened at $4.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -228.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Grab Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $2.98 and a 12-month high of $5.72.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Grab had a negative net margin of 3.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.63%. The company had revenue of $764.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $762.57 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Grab Holdings Limited will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Grab Company Profile

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

