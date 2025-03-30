DnB Asset Management AS Lowers Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

DnB Asset Management AS cut its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 52.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 76,860 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $12,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HSBC raised Capital One Financial from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $245.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $257.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.63.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $173.32 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $66.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.47. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $128.23 and a 12 month high of $210.67.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $10.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 9.46%. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.71%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

