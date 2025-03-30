DnB Asset Management AS Grows Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 381,735 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,312 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $10,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 33.4% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 66,248 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 16,604 shares during the period. Freedom Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 322,093 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,779 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth about $2,861,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 643.2% during the third quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 79,732 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 69,004 shares in the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 75,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total value of $2,011,035.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 220,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,881,148.65. The trade was a 25.48 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $502,380.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 861,652 shares in the company, valued at $24,048,707.32. This trade represents a 2.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 129,461 shares of company stock worth $3,490,996. Corporate insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.64.

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $28.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.38. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.61 and a 12-month high of $31.48. The company has a market capitalization of $63.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.94.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 8.09%. Equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 98.29%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

