DnB Asset Management AS Buys 5,987 Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 22.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,542 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,987 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $9,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSTR. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in MicroStrategy by 746.2% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 20,647 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after acquiring an additional 18,207 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,783,000. Clarity Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 122.3% in the fourth quarter. Clarity Capital Partners LLC now owns 25,115 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,274,000 after buying an additional 13,817 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the third quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in MicroStrategy by 979.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,727 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 6,104 shares during the last quarter. 59.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSTR opened at $289.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $74.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.38 and a beta of 3.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $313.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $294.89. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.00 and a fifty-two week high of $543.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.71.

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported ($3.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($3.07). MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 251.73% and a negative return on equity of 19.01%.

In other news, Director Leslie J. Rechan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.90, for a total transaction of $5,038,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,669,423. This represents a 75.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeanine Montgomery sold 481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.27, for a total transaction of $158,378.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,805 shares in the company, valued at $2,569,952.35. This represents a 5.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 8,000 shares of company stock worth $680,000 and sold 22,998 shares worth $7,671,926. 9.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on MicroStrategy from $613.00 to $619.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Compass Point upgraded shares of MicroStrategy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $536.90.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

