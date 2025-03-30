DnB Asset Management AS Acquires 13,416 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 168,007 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,416 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $8,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MNST opened at $57.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $56.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.71. Monster Beverage Co. has a twelve month low of $43.32 and a twelve month high of $59.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.39.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 23.31%. Analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Monster Beverage news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total value of $552,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,994,528.71. This represents a 12.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Emelie Tirre sold 91,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.38, for a total value of $5,057,080.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,220,011.38. This represents a 54.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 208,316 shares of company stock valued at $11,484,440 over the last quarter. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MNST shares. BNP Paribas reduced their price objective on Monster Beverage from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.83.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

