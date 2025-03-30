Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Shares Purchased by Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC

Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 27.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,595 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,999 shares during the quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAS. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 177.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAS opened at $59.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.06. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.33 and a fifty-two week high of $71.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.55.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Announces Dividend

About Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.1326 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

