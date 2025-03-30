Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF) Shares Sold by Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 42.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,714 shares during the quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Essential Planning LLC. boosted its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 5,902.3% in the 4th quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 11,557,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,697,000 after purchasing an additional 11,364,629 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC grew its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 1,668,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,872,000 after buying an additional 647,676 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 11,119,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,922,000 after buying an additional 636,569 shares in the last quarter. Strathmore Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $20,865,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $18,039,000.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $42.00 on Friday. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $40.70 and a twelve month high of $43.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.02.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Cuts Dividend

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.1362 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

