DIH Holding US (NASDAQ:DHAI) and Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) Critical Contrast

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) and DIH Holding US (NASDAQ:DHAI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

78.4% of Cerus shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.8% of DIH Holding US shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of Cerus shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 49.6% of DIH Holding US shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Cerus has a beta of 1.56, suggesting that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DIH Holding US has a beta of -0.56, suggesting that its share price is 156% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cerus -11.60% -40.55% -11.12% DIH Holding US -13.59% -5.07% -25.97%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cerus and DIH Holding US’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Cerus and DIH Holding US”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cerus $180.27 million 1.46 -$37.49 million ($0.11) -12.91 DIH Holding US $64.47 million 0.18 -$8.44 million ($0.30) -0.83

DIH Holding US has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cerus. Cerus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DIH Holding US, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Cerus and DIH Holding US, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cerus 0 0 3 0 3.00 DIH Holding US 0 0 0 0 0.00

Cerus currently has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 181.69%. Given Cerus’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Cerus is more favorable than DIH Holding US.

Summary

Cerus beats DIH Holding US on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cerus

Cerus Corporation operates as a biomedical products company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion. The company offers INTERCEPT Blood Systems for platelets and plasma, which is designed to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in platelets and plasma donated for transfusion; INTERCEPT Blood System for red blood cells to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in red blood cells donated for transfusion; and INTERCEPT Blood System for Cryoprecipitation that uses its plasma system to produce pathogen reduced cryoprecipitated fibrinogen complex for the treatment and control of bleeding, including massive hemorrhage associated with fibrinogen deficiency, as well as pathogen reduced plasma, cryoprecipitate reduced. It sells platelet and plasma systems through its direct sales force and distributors in the United States, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Middle East, Latin America, and internationally. Cerus Corporation was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Concord, California.

About DIH Holding US

DIH Holding US, Inc. operates as a robotics and virtual reality (VR) technology provider for the rehabilitation industry in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers ArmeoPower, a backbone robot for arm and hand therapy in an early stage of rehabilitation; ArmeoSpring for less severe patients that provides self-initiated repetitive arm and hand therapy in an extensive workspace; ArmeoSpring Pro; and Armeo Senso, for patients self-initiated and still structurally controlled movement patterns to completely open movement. The company also provides lower extremity products, including Erigo for gradual verticalization, leg mobilization, and intensive sensorimotor stimulation through cyclic leg loading; Lokomat, a robot-assisted therapy that enables training to increase the strength of muscles and a range of motion of joints in order to improve walking; Andago, a robotics smart control system that assists patients in walking naturally; C-Mill, creates a training environment; CAREN, a computer assisted rehabilitation environment; and GRAIL, an gait real-time analysis interactive lab solution for analysis training and research. In addition, it offers SafeGait, RYSEN, and M-Gait for gait and balance; and HocoNet and D-Flow software. DIH Holding US, Inc. was founded in 2021 and is based in Norwell, Massachusetts.

